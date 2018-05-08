Sheriff Charles Blackwood holds onto lead against Orange County rival Tony White

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood continued to hold his lead Tuesday against challenger Tony White in a race that has been marked by claims of wasteful spending and illegal behavior.

Nearly 6,400 people cast their ballots in early voting. Blackwood had roughly three-quarters of the vote, with 20 of the county's 44 precincts reported. Since there are no Republicans running for the office, the Democratic primary will decide the county's next sheriff.

White, a 48-year-old retired investigator with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, had raised issues throughout the campaign about the Sheriff's Office spending under Blackwood on motorcycles, new patrol vehicles, firearms and other supplies.





White said he was encouraged to run for sheriff last summer by a group of deputies who felt they were not being treated fairly. He has campaigned on fiscal responsibility, diversity, and better community visibility and service.





Blackwood has denied the spending claims, and county documents show many equipment upgrades were made with drug forfeiture, credit for surplus equipment and other non-taxpayer monies. County records show the department's turnover is low.





Blackwood and Chief Deputy Jamison Sykes also addressed issues that White's campaign supporters had raised, including the dismissal of a nurse in 2014 over an improper jail relationship and accusations that Sykes recently was seen pulling up White's campaign signs.





Sykes was cleared of wrongdoing following a Sheriff's Office investigation in consultation with the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff is a position created by the state and, among other duties, involves managing countywide patrols, calls for service, crimes and civil process papers; operating and maintaining the county jail; providing courthouse security; hiring deputies; and writing budgets for consideration by the county commissioners.





Blackwood, 57, has served 36 years with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was first elected sheriff in 2014 when former Sheriff Lindy Pendergrass retired.

Blackwood and White, who had Pendergrass' support, shared many goals for the department with his challenger, from continuing the fight against opioid abuse to providing a safe jail for inmates and deputies and increasing well-being checks for local seniors.