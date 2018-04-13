Local group identifies 10 Orange, Chatham men arrested in immigration raids

Ten men arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week in Orange and Chatham counties have been identified, and a legal defense fundraiser is underway.

El Centro Hispano listed the men Thursday night on its Facebook page, with the permission of the families. Those arrested were: Luis David Ordoñez, Cruz Enrique Ordoñez Guerra, Gabriel Ordoñez Ramos, Marco Antonio Cano Velázquez, Hugo Waldemar Cano Velàzquez, Manuel Isaias Ascencio Ortega, Edwin Enamorado, Otelio Mondragon, Josue Diaz Perez and Rufino Ruiz Dias.





The group has started a GoFundMe page to raise $30,000 for their legal fees. More of the men's stories will be added to the page over the next few days, the post stated.

They were among at least 15 people — maybe more — who were detained across the Triangle this week, officials have said. All were taken to a regional detention center in Georgia within 24 hours, where they are awaiting possible bond and deportation hearings.

Siembra NC, a Greensboro-based immigrant organization, visited many of the affected communities Thursday night with advice about how to identify Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and defend their rights.





The raids have left neighbors and their children afraid to be outside, Chapel Hill mobile home park resident Olimpia Godoy said, as her daughter Nathaly Grijalva translated.

They heard ICE agents were wearing vests and shirts emblazoned with the word "police" when they stopped people, Godoy said. That also has left them concerned that their neighbors might hesitate to contact local police if they are the victim of a crime, she said.

“We’re not against police catching real criminals, but not people who are here to work,” Godoy said.

Many of those who were detained were not the ones that ICE came to arrest, said Andrew Willis Garces, a community organizer with Siembra NC. They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We’ve seen a tendency to sort of stack together,” he said. ”When they bring people out to do arrests, they do a sweep at one time.”

Siler City brothers Marco Antonio Cano Velázquez, 30, and Hugo Waldemar Cano Velàzquez, 34, were arrested Wednesday while getting ready for their air-conditioning repair jobs.

The agents were looking for someone else, their wives said; the only crime the brothers had committed was moving to this country.

Blandi Morales, Marco’s 32-year-old wife, had left their Siler City home just 20 minutes earlier to take her 10-year-old son to school and run an errand. The couple have been married for five years and also have a 2-year-old son together.

Now, she’s trying to figure out how to keep her family afloat, while working with a lawyer to help her husband. Her sons are sad and very confused about what’s happening, she said.

Her sister-in-law Viviana, 33, is in a similar position. She and Hugo have three children – 2- and 8-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl. She found out the brothers had been arrested when Hugo’s boss called to find out where he was; he has never missed work, she said.

She talked with him by phone for a few minutes Wednesday. His record is clear and he is trying to stay calm, she said, but he told her to work hard and see if they can get him out. If they can’t, he asked her to take care of their children, she said.

Morales warned others to be careful.

"What happened, it’s not easy to process,” she said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen to anybody.”

Learn more

Siembra NC is planning an event for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at which Spanish-speaking people can learn to identify ICE agents, check out rumors and interrupt ICE raids, and help protect their neighbors. The location is still being determined, Willis Garces said, but interested people can email him at Awillisgarces@afsc.org or get updates on Facebook at facebook.com/siembraNC.