Orange County's oldest residents growing, isolated. How you can help

SHARE COPY LINK Orange County Rural Alliance and Seniors and Law Enforcement Together have been working with the Orange County Department on Aging to address the needs of rural seniors in the community. OCRA officials said they need more volunteers to keep up. Bernard Thomas

Orange County Rural Alliance and Seniors and Law Enforcement Together have been working with the Orange County Department on Aging to address the needs of rural seniors in the community. OCRA officials said they need more volunteers to keep up. Bernard Thomas