Say it isn't snow. Forecast has Chapel Hill prepping for morning dusting.

Morning commuters could face tricky driving conditions Wednesday.
Chapel Hill officials are monitoring the forecast and preparing roads and facilities for potential winter weather. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has forecast snowfall of an inch or less during the morning hours which may cause hazardous travel conditions.
Chapel Hill Transit is planning to follow normal routes and schedules Wednesday morning, the release said. It will announce changes to service promptly to give customers as much lead time as possible to plan accordingly.
If there is a significant accumulation of snow, ice or freezing rain, some routes may be put on detours or delayed. Some of the conditions that may affect these decisions are whether routes that are hilly or too dangerous to drive on.
“The most important thing you can do Wednesday morning is give yourself extra time to get where you’re going,” Chapel Hill emergency management coordinator Vencelin Harris said. “Temperatures aren’t likely to drop to or below freezing, which will greatly decrease any chances of accumulation. However, roads are likely to be wet, and falling snow could present distractions for people driving.”
Conditions can change quickly, he said.
The latest Chapel Hill Transit updates on weather-related delays and detours can be found on the inclement weather page at http://www.townofchapelhill.org/town-hall/departments-services/transit/inclement-weather.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
