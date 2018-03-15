96-year-old Hillsborough man targeted by masked men in home invasion

Two men are wanted following a home-invasion robbery targeting a 96-year-old man.
One of the men was identified as Raymond Earl Dixon of Hillsborough and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The other suspect was not named.
The home invasion happened on March 5, according to investigators. The incident happened at a residence on Moorefields Road in Hillsborough.
The nonagenarian resident told deputies he heard someone entering his home and saw two men wearing masks and carrying flashlights. While one of the men stole items from the residence, the other held the elderly victim. The men fled the home in the resident's vehicle, which was located a few hours later in a mobile home park nearby.
Never miss a local story.
The vehicle was examined for latent prints and DNA.
“Home invasions are of particular concern because a person’s sense of safety in his own home is assaulted," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “I encourage community members to continue working together to keep their neighborhood safe by being observant of their surroundings and contacting 911 if they notice anything of concern."
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2900.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments