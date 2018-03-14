The man suspected of robbing the Food Lion in the Timberlyne Shopping Center on Weaver Dairy Road.
The man suspected of robbing the Food Lion in the Timberlyne Shopping Center on Weaver Dairy Road. Courtesy of The Chapel Hill Police Department
Orange County

Alleged fedora-wearing bandit charged in Food Lion robbery

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

March 14, 2018 05:15 PM

CHAPEL HILL

A man was arrested Wednesday by Chapel Hill police for allegedly robbing the Food Lion in the Timberlyne Shopping Center Feb. 27.

Michael Farrar, 57, of Pittsboro, was arrested in connection with the robbery. He was charged with with one felony count of common law robbery, police said.

Michael_Farrar.jpg
Michael Farrar
Chapel Hill Police Department

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. on Feb. 27, police said. The suspect, who allegedly was wearing a fedora when the crime took place, allegedly grabbed a cash register drawer and tussled with a Food Lion clerk. He then ran out of the grocery store. The cash register drawer was later found and recovered behind the store.

Farrar was being held Wednesday in the Orange County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

