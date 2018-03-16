Hillsborough ready to build water supply for community's future

Hillsborough officials expect the expansion to provide the town with the water needed for its future growth.
The Eno River is Hillsborough's primary water source, feeding the town's reserves in the West Fork Eno Reservoir and Lake Orange. West Fork Eno Reservoir was 74 percent full and Lake Orange was 100 percent full on March 2 — equal to enough water for 231 days.
Town water customers are using an average of 1.4 million gallons a day, water officials said.
Hillsborough built Lake Orange and Lake Ben Johnston in the 1950s and 1960s to provide the town with water. They started planning for the reservoir in the 1990s as a backup to Lake Orange. It drains water from a roughly 9.5-acre area.
All three sources provide an average of 2.56 million gallons a day, which Hillsborough draws from Lake Ben Johnston. The town's water treatment plant has a permitted capacity of 3 million gallons a day.
But town growth on tap now could max out its water supply, and forecasters predict the population will more than double by 2060, when water needs could reach 3.7 million gallons a day, according to the town’s 2014 Jordan Lake water allocation application.
The application notes the current water supply will be exceeded by 2030. The town has asked for a 1 million-gallon share of Jordan Lake's water to help meet its seasonal needs by 2035.
The first phase of the reservoir project — building the 2,500-foot-long, 64-foot-tall earthen embankment dam and two spillways — was completed in 2000.
The second phase, which begins this month and could be finished later this year or in early 2019, will raise the reservoir level about 10 feet. The town owns the more than 100 acres that will be cleared for the construction.
A 2016 Schnabel Engineering evaluation has found that one spillway — the auxiliary spillway — has issues related to its height and the thickness of its concrete base, which at 8 inches adds stress to the spillway. The evaluation also noted that the auxiliary spillway height could lead to erosion and failure as the dam ages or if there is heavy flooding.
The expansion project would remove parts of the auxiliary spillway and training walls, so a new "piano key" weir — a type of passive spillway — a new training wall can be built. The new spillway is expected to handle up to a 100-year flood.
Crews will start the dam renovation project after lowering the reservoir's water level by 4 feet. Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Transportation will rebuild a nearby section of Efland-Cedar Grove Road, raising the roadway and straightening a curve. The work will force drivers to use a detour beginning April 2.
The next step will be clearing land around the reservoir to build access roads and remove timber from the new sections. Carr Store Road also will be raised and a new bridge built to accommodate the higher water level.
The town is paying $16 million for the work, including $1 million to help rebuild Efland-Cedar Grove Road. Hillsborough's Town Board approved a $15.5 million BB&T loan for the project in January. It would be repaid over 20 years at roughly 6.5 percent interest.
