Orange County

The J.J. Mart in Hillsborough was robbed. Can you help police find the culprit?

By Joe Johnson

March 08, 2018 02:12 PM

HILLSBOROUGH

Hillsborough police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store March 1 in northern Hillsborough.

A man armed with a gun entered the J.J. Mart at 570 Cornelius St., and demanded money from the clerk. No one was injured during the incident The man got away with undisclosed amount of money. He is described as having light skin and wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information, contact Hillsborough police at 919-296-9535. Anonymous tips can be reported through an online form on the town’s website or at 919-296-9555.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

