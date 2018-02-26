UNC-Chapel Hill student arrested at dorm on child porn charge

A UNC-Chapel Hill sophomore has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Benjamin Swastek, 19, was arrested Feb. 16 at Morrison Residence Hall, at 445 Paul Hardin Drive, according to the UNC Public Safety website.
Efforts to reach UNC Public Safety on Monday morning were not successful. The department’s online crimelog lists an incident of “pornography – exploiting children” Feb. 7 in the UNC General Storeroom that was under “further investigation.”
An investigation into Swastek's activity began Feb. 7, according to chapelboro.com, which says he is accused of duplicating material containing images of a minor engaged in sexual activity after law enforcement allegedly discovered child pornography his computer.
Swastek was released from the Orange County jail Feb. 17 after posting a $50,000 bond, WCHL reported. Swastek had a first court appearance on Feb. 19.
