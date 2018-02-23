Longtime Orange County commissioner Jacobs pulls out of race. Who’s jumping in?

Longtime Orange County commissioner Barry Jacobs has withdrawn from the upcoming election.
The updated Orange County candidate filing website showed that Jacobs withdrew from the county’s Board of Commissioners race on Friday after earlier filing for re-election. Jacobs, whose term expires in 2018, is an at-large member of the board. He has been a commissioner since 1998 after previously serving on the Board of Directors of the Orange Water and Sewer Authority.
Former Chapel Hill Town Council member Sally Greene filed for an at-large seat on the Orange County commissioner race. Greene served consecutive four-year terms from 2003-11 and was again elected to serve from 2013-17.
She helped create the Orange County Partnership to End Homelessness and also helped negotiate the downtown revitalization project known as 140 West Franklin.
This afternoon I filed for the at-large seat on #ocbocc. Looking forward to the race! Please be in touch to share your ideas for @OCNCGOV pic.twitter.com/3Ypq2Rq8n6— Sally Greene (@GoSallyGreene) February 23, 2018
Greene is an associate attorney at BalBrenner, P.C.
Brian Crawford is the other candidate for the at-large race with Jacobs dropping out and Greene entering.
The filing period ends Wednesday, Feb. 28 at noon.
