Who’s running in the 2018 Orange County elections, and why

A married couple with six children who are running for school board and a former school board member who wants to join the county commissioners are among the candidates filing for this year’s Orange County elections.
Jessica Aguilar and her husband Hawkeye Aguilar are among five people, including incumbent Brenda Stephens, who want to fill four seats on the Orange County School Board.
School board members Tom Carr and Michael Hood are not seeking re-election. School board member Donna Coffey could not be reached for this story.
Meanwhile, former Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board member Jamezetta Bedford has filed for a vacant seat representing District 1 on the Orange County Board of Commissioners. Jamezetta, if elected, would replace Commissioner Mia Burroughs, who is stepping down in December.
The 2018 candidate filing period continues through noon Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Orange County Board of Elections office in Hillsborough. Early voting for this year’s primary elections begins Thursday, April 19. The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 8.
A separate filing period will be held this summer for the county’s Soil and Water District Supervisor and for district and superior court judges.
Orange County Board of Commissioners
District 1 (one seat)
▪ Jamezetta Bedford
Age: 59
Address: Knob Court, Chapel Hill
Contact: jamezettab@gmail.com
Website: jamezettaforcommissioner.org
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board member, chair and vice chair, 2003-2015; former co-chair, former member, school governance committees at Ephesus Elementary School, Phillips Middle School and East Chapel Hill High School
Relevant experience: Democratic Women of Orange County, president, 2016-present; Orange County ABC Board, 2016-present; Orange County Communities in Schools board
Career: Certified Public Accountant with Coleman Huntoon & Brown, PLLC
Why are you seeking re-election? “As the mother of three, including a daughter with autism, and the grandmother of two young children, I am deeply invested in our community, especially in the quality and equity of government service and education we provide to our residents. I have extensive knowledge in education and tax policy and also understand the role Orange County plays in providing affordable housing as well as mental health, senior and disability services.”
District 2 (one seat)
▪ Earl McKee (incumbent)
Age: 65
Address: Kiger Road, Rougemont
Contact: mckeeagri@yahoo.com
Website: http://earlmckee.com
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Orange County commissioner since 2010; elected deacon and elder at Little River Presbyterian Church
Relevant experience: Orange County Planning Board, Social Services Board, Triangle J Council of Governments, Fire Chief’s Association of Orange County; founding member of the Caldwell Fire Department; Jaycees; Orange County Farm Bureau
Career: Farmer; Summit Engineering inspector
Why are you seeking re-election? “Public education, business development, and fiscal responsibility have been, and will continue to be, my priorities as a BOCC member. There are many other issues that the BOCC must address over the next few years. They range from housing costs and public transportation, to maintaining the quality of basic services such as public safety, libraries and waste disposal. We must find ways to provide these services without raising the property tax rate to levels that force our residents out of the county. I will continue to push for sound financial decisions as we look to the future needs of Orange County.”
At-large district (one seat)
▪ Barry Jacobs (incumbent)
Age: 67
Address: Moorefields Road, Hillsborough
Contact: barryj@earthlink.net
Website: None
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Orange County commissioner since 1998
Relevant experience: Former Orange County Planning Board and Orange Water and Sewer Authority Board member; former Hillsborough Historical Society board member; past chairman, Triangle J Council of Government; past chairman, Triangle Area Rural Planning Organization; past member, Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization
Career: Freelance writer, editor and News & Observer sports columnist; director, nonprofit Moorefields Foundation
Why are you seeking re-election? “While residents certainly have our differences, there are shared Orange County values, values it’s imperative we protect and advance. While in office I’ve tried to do that through teamwork and listening to others, through disciplined spending and visionary thinking. That means supporting quality public education from pre-K through Durham Tech; helping those least able to help themselves; protecting our natural environment; assuring inclusive policies and living wages; and nurturing our thriving tourism, local agriculture, and arts communities even as we assist startups and existing firms. I see the job of a county commissioner as acting as a steward of our quality of life.”
Orange County School Board
(Four seats)
The job: School board members serve four-year terms and are responsible for working with the district’s administrative staff and teachers to improve student performance and manage the business of local public schools. Their duties include hiring a superintendent; advocating for district needs and desires; developing budgets, curriculums and policies; and make decisions about district buildings.
▪ Sarah Smylie
Age: 40
Address: East Queen Street, Hillsborough
Contact: sarahforocs@gmail.com
Website: sarahsmylie.org
Facebook: facebook.com/sarahforocs
Elected office held: None
Relevant experience: Former second- and third-grade teacher; parent of two Orange County Schools students
Career: Talent strategist for Teach for America
Why are you seeking election? “I’m running because I believe every child in Orange County deserves a well-class education. As a parent and former teacher and education nonprofit leader, I’m someone who has devoted my entire career to great education for every child. That experience will help me help the district to succeed.”
▪ Brenda Stephens (incumbent)
Age: 65
Address: Craig Road, Durham
Contact: stephens4students@gmail.com
Website: stephens4students.com
Elected office held: Orange County Schools board member since 2002
Relevant experience: Four terms on school board; active in PTA, PTO and numerous civic organizations; substitute teacher
Career: Retired library director in Orange, Caswell and Person counties
Why are you seeking re-election? “I like supporting all students. We have new resource and updated thinking to address our challenges and I want to be a part of addressing these issues. Safe Schools.”
▪ Hillary MacKenzie
Age: 34
Address: Kennesaw Court, Hillsborough
Contact: mackenzie4ocs@gmail.com
Website: mackenzie4ocs.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MacKenzie4OCS
Elected office held: None
Relevant experience: Mother of two; leader in Hate-Free Schools Coalition; Orange County, Guardian ad Litem volunteer
Career: Stay-at-home mother, school volunteer, former operations manager for a digital advertising company
Why are you seeking election? “I feel like our children deserve energetic, excited, engaged leaders, and they need people who want to build bridges in the community among elected officials. I also adore kids, and because my youngest is going to kindergarten this year, I have the time energy and passion to do this work. I want to focus on racial equity and to reach out to underserved communities.”
▪ Jessica Aguilar
Age: 38
Address: St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough
Contact: pwmcprez@gmail.com
Website: None
Facebook: None
Elected office held: Appointed to Orange County School Board in 2016-17
Relevant experience: Has seven children; master’s degree in liberal studies, foreign languages; working on master’s of divinity
Career: Senior investigator, Durham County District Attorney’s Office; Army Reserve chaplain; former mental health professional; former probation officer
Why are you seeking election? “Our family is deeply invested in Orange County Schools. All of children attend schools and we want to make sure every child have opportunity build the best future they can. We want all children to be treated as if they are our children.”
▪ Hawkeye Aguilar
Age: 41
Address: St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough
Contact: pwmcprez@gmail.com
Website: None
Facebook: None
Elected office held: None
Relevant experience: Major, Durham’s Citizen Observer Patrol; volunteer, Durham County Sheriff’s Office
Career: Former firefighter, Durham, Orange and Wake counties; former Durham Technical Community College Fire Academy instructor; former U.S. Army sergeant; former Homeland Security instructor
Why are you seeking election? “Anybody can help adults, but children are defenseless and they need our help. With me having a lot of children, I see their struggle in school every day and I also see the struggles of children from other families. I lost a daughter to suicide due to bullying in 2013.”
Sheriff
The job: The sheriff serves a four-year term and is responsible for patrolling the county, responding to calls for service, investigating crimes, operating and maintaining the county jail, serving civil process papers, providing security in courthouses and courtrooms, running the county’s sex offender registry program, hiring deputies and preparing budgets for consideration by the county commissioners.
▪ Charles Blackwood, incumbent
Age: 57
Address: Pinewood Drive, Chapel Hill
Contact: blackwoodforsheriff@gmail.com
Website: blackwoodforsheriff.com
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Sheriff since 2014
Relevant experience: N.C. Sheriffs’ Association member and executive committee secretary; governing board member, N.C. Criminal Justice Information Network; Governor’s Crime Commission; N.C. Justice Academy Joint In-Service Training Committee; Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute Curriculum Committee; 15B Judicial District’s Racial Justice Task Force; awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor, in 2012
Career: 36 years with Orange County Sheriff’s Office
▪ Tony White
Age: 48
Address: N.C. 57, Rougemont
Contact: white6067@yahoo.com
Website: In progress
Facebook: bit.ly/2CquL8u
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: None
Relevant experience: Deacon, Glenn Grove Baptist Church; 28-year Hillsborough Fire Department volunteer; State Employees Credit Union, Hillsborough branch advisory board; assistant baseball coach for traveling youth team HYAA Hawks; former assistant football coach, Stanford Middle School
Career: Retired investigator after 19 years with Orange County Sheriff’s Office; 9 years as mechanic with Orange County Schools
Why are you seeking election? “Most of my career, I’ve done something for Orange County, and at this point, I believe I can do some things for Orange County that I believe strongly in, just making sure that the taxpayers’ money is spent correctly, wisely and efficiently. There’s some issues that I think I can put out there and do that they’re not getting.”
District Attorney
The job: The district attorney serves for four years as the county’s top prosecutor, participating in criminal cases, deciding what charges to file, and prosecuting accused people before a judge or jury, or offering them a plea agreement.
▪ Jim Woodall (incumbent)
Address: Bartlett Circle, Hillsborough
Contact: james.r.woodall@nccourts.org
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Appointed interim Orange-Chatham district attorney in 2005; first elected in 2006
Relevant experience: Over 15 years as assistant district attorney
Register of Deeds
The job: The office of the Register of Deeds records legal documents and maps, issues marriage licenses and provides certified copies of documents (including birth and death certificates and military discharges), as well as administering notary oaths. The Register of Deeds serves a four-year term.
▪ Mark Chilton (incumbent)
Age: 47
Address: Hunter Place
Contact: mchilton@outlook.com
Website: facebook.com/MayorChilton
Party: Democrat
Elected offices held: Register of Deeds since 2014; Chapel Hill Town Council, 1991-97; Carrboro Board of Aldermen, 2003-05; Carrboro mayor, 2005-13
Relevant experience: Real estate attorney
Career: Orange County Register of Deeds
Clerk of Superior Court
The job: The Clerk of Superior Court serves a four-year term and has numerous judicial functions, including jurisdiction over the probate of wills and administering estates; adoptions; incompetency proceedings; condemnation of private lands for public use; and foreclosures. The clerk also is responsible for keeping records of the district and superior courts, and handling court fees and fines that are collected.
▪ James “Jamie” Stanford (incumbent)
Age: 60
Address: Spring Lily Lane, Hillsborough
Contact: jstanford2@nc.rr.com
Website: None
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Clerk of Superior Court since 2001
Relevant experience: Lifelong Orange County resident; UNC Law School graduate/non-practicing licensed attorney
Career: Practiced law with Northen Blue Law Firm in Chapel Hill for 11 years before being appointed Clerk of Superior Court by then-Resident Superior Court Judge Wade Barber
Why are you seeking re-election? “To continue to serve the citizens of Orange County when they come into contact with our judicial system. I love the job and garner a great deal of satisfaction in assisting people who oftentimes are not familiar with the ‘ins and outs’ of the court system.”
N.C. Senate District 23
▪ Valerie Foushee
Age: 61
Address: Rubrum Drive, Hillsborough
Contact: fousheefornc@gmail.com
Website: valeriefoushee.com
Facebook: facebook.com/valerie.foushee
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board, 1997-2004; Orange County Board of Commissioners, 2004-2012; 2012 House District 50, 2012-13. Appointed to Senate District 23 in 2013.
Relevant experience: 2005 Leadership Triangle Goodman Fellow; All-State School Board; former Durham Technical Community College board member; former president, N.C. Association of Black County Officials; UNC Board of Visitors; Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP; former Orange County Social Services board member; Boys and Girls Club of Eastern Piedmont board member
Career: Retired after 21 years as a Chapel Hill Police Department administrator
Why are you seeking re-election? “I am proud to serve the citizens of Orange and Chatham Counties. I will continue to be a champion for education, equality, job creation, and policies that give hope to those less advantaged.”
N.C. House District 50
▪ Graig Meyer
Age: 43
Address: Leslie Drive, Chapel Hill
Contact: info@graigmeyer.com
Website: graigmeyer.com
Facebook: facebook.com/graigmeyer
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: N.C. House lawmaker since 2013
Relevant experience: Founding co-chairman of the Early Childhood Caucus and the Life Sciences Caucus; 2015-16 co-chair of the House Democratic Freshman Caucus
Career: Trained social worker with 16 years in public schools, as coordinator of the Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate program and director of student equity for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools. Also, co-founder and principal consultant with The Equity Collaborative LLC
Why are you seeking re-election? “I am even more committed to my service as State Representative today than I was when first appointed to this seat in 2013. I hope I’ll have your support in 2018 so that we can continue to work for North Carolina in the years to come.”
N.C. House District 56
▪ Verla Insko
Age: 82
Address: Surry Road, Chapel Hill
Contact: verla.insko@gmail.com
Website: verlainsko.com
Facebook: facebook.com/verla.insko
Party: Democrat
Elected office held: First elected to N.C. House in 1996; eight years on Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board; four years on the Orange County Board of Commissioners; four years on the Orange Water and Sewer Authority board
Relevant experience: Former Orange County Partnership for Young Children (Smart Start) board member; former Orange County Center for Women board chair; former Orange County Democratic Party chair; former district legislative assistant for Congressman David Price
Career: Former junior high school science teacher; former program administrator for UNC Sickle Cell Program, UNC School of Medicine
Why are you seeking re-election? “I am proud to live in a state with a history of moving forward with public policy that benefits all. I can’t and won’t let the erosion of the past six years destroy the progress of the previous 60. I’ll fight to improve education – early childhood through our superb community college and UNC systems – expand access to heath and mental health care, protect the environment, extend social justice, reform our criminal justice system, celebrate our diversity and build an economy for all. I’ll work to restore North Carolina to its noble motto, ‘...where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great’.”
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
