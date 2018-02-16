Truman Qu
Orange County

Chapel Hill teen reported missing. Have you seen him?

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

February 16, 2018 10:28 PM

Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Police Department is trying to locate 15-year-old Truman Qu.

Truman is a male Asian teen, 5-foot-11 and about 120 pounds.

He was last reported seen on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. in the area of 109 Silver Creek Trail in Chapel Hill. He was wearing a hoodie, khaki pants and had a green/white back pack.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Truman Qu, please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.

  Comments  