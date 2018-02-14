Orange County

Ex-Orange County substitute teacher investigated for sending naked photos to students

February 14, 2018 12:03 PM

HILLSBOROUGH

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is investigating whether a substitute teacher in the Orange County Schools sent naked pictures to former and current students.

The teacher’s identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

WTVD initially reported that the teacher was an employee at Cedar Ridge High School. School officials there have denied that claim.

Orange County released a statement saying the person under investigation was only a substitute teacher who no longer works in the school system.

“Orange County Schools has been in communication with the Orange County Sheriff’s office about a confidential matter. The individual in question in this matter has been only a substitute teacher for the school system and is not currently working in the school system. The administration at Cedar Ridge has the support of the district, and, presently, we are confident about the safety of the students and staff at the school.”

This is a developing story, check back for details.

