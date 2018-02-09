Hillsborough man arrested again on ‘heart-wrenching’ child sexual offense charges

A man from Hillsborough was arrested for the second time in a month on Thursday on child-related sexual offense charges.
Curtis Alan Sisk was arrested by Orange County deputies and charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to a news release. Information that led to Sisk’s arrest came from police in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Sevierville police provided information of allegations of various belated sexual assaults, reported to have occurred in Tennessee as well as in Hillsborough between March 2003 and September 2010. Multiple victims reported the abuse, investigators said.
“All accusations of sexual abuse are concerning,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “When they involve children victims, it is particularly heart-wrenching. I commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these crimes.”
Sisk had originally been arrested by Orange County deputies on Jan. 12 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was released after posting $29,500 bail.
After Thursday’s arrest, Sisk was being held in the Orange County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Deputies said their investigation into Sisk’s case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the Sisk cases is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-644-3050.
