13 treated after Caswell County activity bus wrecks near Cedar Grove

An activity bus from Caswell County was involved in a wreck early Friday afternoon near the Orange County community of Cedar Grove that resulted in several injuries.
Initial reports indicated that the bus had rolled over but authorities said later that the bus tipped over in a ditch after spinning around. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the bus was carrying 13 people, including nine special-needs students.
Caswell County Schools spokesman Andrew Tyrrell said the bus was from Bartlett Yancy High School and was returning from a field trip to Durham.
“We were informed that a bus carry students and teachers from Bartlett Yancey High School was involved in a wreck,” Tyrrell said. “All were taken to UNC Hospital as a precaution and for evaluation. All parents were notified.”
Never miss a local story.
The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the interstion of Highland Farm Road and Efland-Cedar Grove Road, the sheriff’s office said. The State Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling north on Efland-Cedar Grove Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, which caused the bus to spin and end up in a ditch on the left side of the road.
Aerial news video showed the bus with mud-caked tires and dirt lodged on top of the windows of the passenger side after it had been pulled out of the ditch. It also showed numerous crumples in the roof.
Out of County Activity Bus involved in a roll over accident near Highland Farms and Efland Cedar Grove Road. Avoid the area so Emergency Workers can do their job. Multiple Injuries— Orange Co Sheriff NC (@OCNCSheriff) February 2, 2018
Highland Farms at Efland Cedar Grove is completely shut down, avoid the area until the scene is cleared— Orange Co Sheriff NC (@OCNCSheriff) February 2, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments