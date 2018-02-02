Neal Agency gets Chapel Hill license plate business

A new license plate dealer is taking over in Chapel Hill.
The Neal Agency, LLC., got the state contract to dole out license plates and collect vehicle property taxes, according to a press release. The company, managed by Elaine Neal, will be open for business at 1704-B E. Franklin St. in Gateway Commons on Monday.
The location had been managed by NC DMV employees since the contract with the previous operator was canceled in July 2017. The previous operator was investigated and improper activity was revealed at the agency location.
The office was closed Friday but was scheduled to reopen on Monday, Feb. 5 after the transition to new management occurs.
Vehicle registration, title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations are offered at license plate agencies. Currently, about 120 license plate agencies operate across North Carolina. In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be done online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
