Chapel Hill challenges people to live like the ‘Three Winners’ Deah, Yusor and Razan

The town of Chapel Hill has declared Feb. 10, 2018, as a day of remembrance and service in honor of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Ryazan Abu-Salha. The three Muslim students were fatally shot on Feb. 10, 2015. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@newsobserver.com

