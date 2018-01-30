WATCH: He took a package off a porch. Now Carrboro police want to find him.

Carrboro police are asking for help identifying a man seen walking away from a house Monday after taking a package.
The man was wearing baggy jeans, a green sweatshirt and a gray toboggan. He was driving an orange or red SUV.
The homeowner provided Carrboro police with a front door surveillance video of the incident and now they're looking for him.
The alleged theft occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Monday at a house on Pleasant Drive. The timestamp on the video was off by an hour, according to police. It shows a man pull into the driveway, walk up to the porch and grab the parcel, which appears to have been an Amazon package. After taking the box, he hops off the porch before getting back into his SUV and driving off.
Authorities said there have been several similar incidents reported but they were unable to say if they are related or if the same person is committing these acts.
Carrboro police are seeking any information that may help identify this man. If you recognize this person, contact Carrboro police at 919-918-7409.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
