Efland teen arrested on child sex-abuse charges

A teenager from Orange County was arrested on Saturday and charged with multiple sex offenses.
Alamance County deputies arrested Chad Michael Ward, 16, of Efland on Saturday, according to multiple media reports. Ward faces two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Authorities said Child Protective Services started investigating a case involving alleged child abuse in September 2017. Investigators said two girls had been the victims of sexual offenses.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit also began investigating, which led to the suspect’s arrest.
Ward was being held in the Alamance County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
