Residents bring their fears, tears and pleas to Chapel Hill development hearing

Belen Alvarado, a single mom who works two jobs, saved for two years to buy her daughters a safe home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park across from Timberlyne shopping center.

She is thankful that her mother also lives there, she told the Town Council at Wednesday’s review of the Hanover project on Weaver Dairy Road.

“But now you want to come and take away these memories from us, take away these experiences. Take away what we share together as a community of neighbors,” Alvarado said.

“I have two beautiful princesses,” she added through tears. “Please, don’t take my castle away from my princesses.”

Her neighbors also shared their hopes, their fears and stories about the life they had built in Chapel Hill, many over 15 to 20 years.

While not an official application, the concept plan for Hanover Chapel Hill would replace 33 mobile homes and two duplexes on 10 acres. Texas-based developer Hanover Co. wants to add 303 apartments in five-story buildings, 18 townhomes in three-story buildings and a 5,000-square-foot, one-story commercial building, which could be a coffee shop, restaurant or other use that serves residents.

The project also includes 387 parking spaces in garages and lots, and a new road that would create a signalized intersection with Timberlyne’s main entrance. The land would have to be rezoned for an application to move forward.

Hanover has offered to lease roughly 15 percent of the units at a rate that is affordable to a family of four earning 65 percent of the area median income, or about $47,645 a year, and a family earning 80 percent of AMI, or about $58,650 a year.

Relocating families

Hanover has set a June 30, 2019, deadline for relocating the Lakeview residents, said Bo Buchanan, property management director. They plan to pay $75,000 – just over $2,000 per family – and work with the town, county and other local groups to help the families find new homes, he said.

“When I was preparing for this, I had to soul-search about do I think this is right,” Buchanan said.

But the land on which they are living is ripe for development, he said, citing the surrounding commercial projects that have been built and the economic value of seeking the “highest and best use” for the land. The plan was to talk with the residents after the concept review, he said.

The council only had a few words about the project, asking the developer to reconsider the large parking lot, how the buildings are arranged on the site, and to work with the community to find a better solution. Look at what’s already been built, Mayor Pam Hemminger suggested, because “we have plenty of luxury apartments.”

The council will talk Jan. 31 with the Orange County Board of Commissioners about the issue. The commissioners initiated a study Tuesday of whether new housing, including tiny homes, could be built at a future 78-acre regional park on Millhouse Road. The site, a few miles from Lakeview, will keep the children in their respective schools and is near Chapel Hill Transit.

Neighborhood fears

He and his neighbors pay taxes, are part of the community and “are not criminals,” said Alberto Franco, a Lakeview resident for 17 years. For them, the project means worries about how they will get to work, to school, and whether they will lose the neighbors on whom they can depend.

The developer thought about the money but not the people affected, he said.

“We’re not asking for anything for free,” Franco said. “We just want to know that we can go someplace that’s safe. We also want to know where we can be, and where we can live with our families, and we’re also asking that if we do have to be relocated, that we be treated like human beings.”

Several children who live in the neighborhood also spoke about what the development news means for them. A few struggled with tears as they talked about the worry on their parents’ faces and their own fears for the future.

It’s not fair for her family to have to move, or to lose their school, teachers or friends, said Faith Fernandez, an Estes Hills fourth-grader.

“I want you to know that lots of us have lived (at Lakewood) our whole lives, like me. We’re all happy here,” she said. “Me and my family are very sad (about the move). I’m begging you not to make these houses where someone already lives.”

‘Struck and humbled’

Council members listened closely as roughly two dozen residents and advocates spoke. Some fought back tears as they responded, and there was wide support for an NAACP recommendation that the residents have a role in deciding their future.

“My first choice would be to keep the community where it is. The fact is we don’t own that land, so I don’t know yet if that is an option,” Council member Karen Stegman said. “I’m very committed to not moving forward without a plan that keeps families in Chapel Hill, in the schools, with access to transit and resources and health care and all the things that you’ve talked about tonight that are so important.”

The town owes Lakeview residents an apology, Council member Michael Parker said, since officials have been aware development was looming for a while. It’s not just Lakeview that will be affected, he said, and it won’t be inexpensive.

“We really need to buckle down and get to work. We have got to work collaboratively and collectively with the county, with our affordable housing partners, and certainly with you, the residents who are most affected,” Parker said.

Council member Rachel Schaevitz, whose daughter attends Frank Porter Graham Elementary with children from the community, agreed.

“This is my first council meeting, along with three others here,” she said. We “are struck and humbled by the awesome responsibility that our community has given us, and it feels daunting but empowering, because I feel like you ... have folks here who are going to fight for you and work hard to do the best that we can for you.”