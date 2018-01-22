Missing 13-year-old returns home

Kayla Orr has returned home.
She’s safe.
The 13-year-old, Orr, went missing on Sunday after she was seen at 8:15 p.m. in the area of 307 Colony Woods Drive wearing a gray sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and black Vans shoes with a white stripe.
The Chapel Hill Police Department searched for the young teen and requested the public’s help in finding her.
The Department announced Orr was safe at her home Monday morning.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
