Deputy Marvin F. Ivey and Detention Officer Shavon Bradsher display one of the new protective vests purchased for the safety of Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center staff.
Deputy Marvin F. Ivey and Detention Officer Shavon Bradsher display one of the new protective vests purchased for the safety of Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center staff. Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood
Deputy Marvin F. Ivey and Detention Officer Shavon Bradsher display one of the new protective vests purchased for the safety of Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center staff. Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood

Orange County

Orange County Sheriff buys additional safety for jail workers

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

January 22, 2018 12:07 PM

HILLSBOROUGH

The Orange County jail has been made a safer place to work.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood purchased and received new protective vests for 40 detention officers and deputies who staff and guard the Orange County Detention Center.

The vests are worn underneath uniform shirts and are designed to protect jail employees against potential assaults from inmates brandishing knifes, shivs or other improvised weaponry.

The cost per vest was $353. The order of 40 vests and accompanying accessories cost a total of $17,239.90.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A sheriff's Office spokesman, Sgt. Chan McDade, wrote in an email that the vests were funded, in part, by Orange County inmates themselves, through monies generated from the prisoners' commissary purchases.

“We've had incidents with inmates fighting, and we've had to go into cells and intervene,” said Chief Deputy Jamie Sykes. “But, in terms of actually having an inmate directly assault a detention officer, I can't think of an incident in which that actually happened.”

Sheriff Blackwood said, “We’ve been very fortunate to date. There have been relatively few serious attempts to harm our staff.”

He added, “We cannot assume, however, that will always be the case.”

Various types of protective vests were considered.

“We looked at everything including safety, comfort, costs and reliability, as well as customer support from the vendor, before making a decision,” Blackwood said.

The Sheriff's Office is responsible for housing and caring for inmates who are charged with crimes and awaiting trial or have not yet posted bail, those sentenced under the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program and inmates housed for the United States Federal Marshal Service.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sebastian Gorka speech at UNC draws protesters

    Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka's speech at UNC Monday night, Nov. 13, 2017 draws protesters including Deborah Friedman, of Durham, arguing with Andrew Curley, a post doc in geography at UNC about Israel and Palestine.

Sebastian Gorka speech at UNC draws protesters

Sebastian Gorka speech at UNC draws protesters 1:46

Sebastian Gorka speech at UNC draws protesters
Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group 1:53

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group
UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 0:12

UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested

View More Video