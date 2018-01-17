A Chapel Hill firefighter battles the elements and a public housing fire on Wednesday.
A Chapel Hill firefighter battles the elements and a public housing fire on Wednesday. Mark Losey Chapel Hill Fire Department

Orange County

Chapel Hill, Carrboro firefighters battle blaze at height of snowstorm

From staff reports

January 17, 2018 07:26 PM

Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 500 N. Columbia St. at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, during the height of the day’s snowstorm.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday night. One Chapel Hill firefighter was transported to UNC Hospitals for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was reported to have started in Unit B, a vacant unit of the North Columbia Street public housing community. The units on either side of Unit B were also affected with smoke and water damage.

Four Chapel Hill Fire Department engine companies, one Carrboro company, three Orange County EMS units, six supervisory staff members, and one Chapel Police officer responded to the call.

No further details were immediately available.

