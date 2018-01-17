Hillsborough official plans to leave Town Board in March. What’s next?

Town Board member Brian Lowen plans to end his nearly 18 years in office in March, according to a news release.
Lowen notified his fellow commissioners, Mayor Tom Stevens and Town Manager Eric Peterson about his decision in a Jan. 12 letter. He plans to resign following the board’s March 26 meeting, officials said.
“I want to sincerely thank all Hillsborough residents for supporting me and giving me the opportunity to be their public servant,” Lowen said in the letter. “I’m confident that Hillsborough will continue to be the jewel on the Eno and that our elected officials and town staff will continue to do an outstanding job guiding the future of the town.”
Lowen was appointed to the board in 2000 before being elected to four four-year terms beginning in 2003. He is resigning for “personal reasons,” he said.
During his tenure, he has served terms as mayor pro tem and co-chaired the committee responsible for the town’s 250th anniversary celebration. He also has served as the board’s delegate to local, countywide and regional organizations, including those responsible for transportation, housing and parks planning; fire protection; solid waste; water and sewer services; and business development.
“Brian has been an outstanding contributor to the town board for the entire time I’ve been mayor, and I will really miss his insight, forthrightness and positive perspective,” Stevens said. “He has served this community well. We are grateful for his long service, and wish him all the best.”
The board plans to recognize Lowen at its March 12 meeting, and the town attorney will talk with the board about filling Lowen’s seat – his term expires in 2019 – on Jan. 22.
State law allows local boards to fill a member’s unexpired term by appointment if they leave immediately after or 90 days before the next municipal election. Hillsborough’s last town board election was held in November; the next one will be in 2019.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
