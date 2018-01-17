Pedestrian pronounced dead in vehicle accident

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in a southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Westminster Drive, Chapel Hill police reported.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
No additional details are available at this time.
