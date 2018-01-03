Orange County deputies seize AR-15s, drugs after traffic stop

An early-morning traffic stop east of Hillsborough led to the arrest of a man on weapons and drugs charges.
Orange County deputies arrested 20-year-old Jovani Fabian Wednesday after he was stopped for driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 70 near Seven Springs Road east of Hillsborough.
During the traffic stop, deputies noticed boxes of beer inside the vehicle, which are unlawful drivers younger than 21 to possess.
Subsequently, deputies located 2.12 ounces of marijuana, nine packs of transdermal pain patches of buprenorphine hydrochloride and five firearms. They seized a 9mm handgun and four semi-automatic rifles, including two AR-15 rifles. Two of the weapons were determined to have been stolen.
Fabian was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of Schedule III controlled substance, PWIMSD Schedule III controlled substance, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol after consuming, underage possession of a malt beverage, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
Fabian was being held at the Orange County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood praised the work of his deputies.
“The importance of the Patrol Division as the tip of the enforcement spear is highlighted by this arrest,” Blackwood said. “We are reminded of the need to be ever vigilant in our efforts to keep weapons illegally possessed and drugs off the streets to protect members of our community and the public at large.”
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
