Police arrest 16-year-old in Chapel Hill robbery, kidnapping

Chapel Hill police have made an arrest in one of the two weekend robberies that occurred in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill police arrested 16-year-old Roman Gonzalez of Carrboro on Tuesday in connection with the robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the 400 bock of West Rosemary Street on Friday evening.

According to police, Gonzalez allegedly sought a ride from the the unidentified victim and displayed a hand gun after entering the vehicle. Police said the suspect ordered the victim to drive to a nearby ATM, where he demanded the victim to withdraw money. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Gonzalez was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Carrboro and Durham for larceny of a credit card, and six counts of obtaining property under false pretense. He is being held at Orange County jail under a $115,000 secured bail.

Police did not say what led to the arrest of Gonzalez.

Chapel Hill police are continuing their investigation into any potential connection between Gonzalez and Saturday’s armed robbery and kidnapping. That incident occurred shortly after noon at the Kensington Trace Condominiums.