Police seek robbery, kidnap suspect after late Friday attack in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL

Police in Chapel Hill are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery and kidnapping that happened Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of West Rosemary Street around 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill police are looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s. He is described as being between 5-foot-7 and 5-10 tall with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a brown coat and blue jeans. He also has a close-cropped beard, police said.

The suspect asked the victim for a ride and once in the vehicle displayed a silver pistol. The suspect forced the victim to drive to an ATM and withdraw money. He then fled on foot leaving the victim unharmed, police said.

Call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515 if you have information about this incident.

