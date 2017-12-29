Carrboro police searching for man wanted in Lake Hogan Farms sexual battery

Police are asking for information about a man who assaulted a woman Friday morning in the Lake Hogan Farms community.
The woman was walking at 11:08 a.m. on a path behind South Fields Circle near Lake Hogan when the man grabbed her and touched her sexually, police spokesman Capt. Chris Atack said. The woman described the man as being about 5 foot 10 and wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, he said. Police said the race of the attacker was not clear.
Police attempted to find the man, who was last seen running south toward Homestead Road, but he got away, Atack said. A couple of people witnessed the assault, he said.
While Lake Hogan Farms is typically a quiet neighborhood north of Carrboro, a female resident had her 2015 BMW X5 carjacked at gunpoint in early September as she arrived home on nearby Painted Turtle Lane. No one has been arrested in that crime.
Atack said people also stole packages from homes in the neighborhood between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.
“I think we’ll try to increase our presence in the neighborhood and put some more information out, but in terms of suspect description and about the actual incident, we don’t (have more details),” Atack said. “We’ll try to do some community awareness stuff and put it on social media to see if anybody saw this person or saw where they went.”
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident can contact the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.
