You’ve gotta see Shea Rush’s trick shot in the Smith Center

North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4), Luke Maye (32), Kenny Williams (24) and Theo Pinson (1) on the bench, react as they watch reserve player Shea Rush’s (11) shot bounce off the rim during the closing minute of play against Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina rolled to a 97-73 victory over Tulane. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com