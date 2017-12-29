You’ve gotta see Shea Rush’s trick shot in the Smith Center

You now can add the Smith Center to the list of venues that have hosted memorable trick shots.
Youtube and Twitter are filled with videos from various trick-shot artists and now there is one from the home of the Tar Heels thanks to sophomore basketball player Shea Rush.
On Thursday Rush posted a video from the Smith Center of him making a shot from the upper deck of the Smith Center. He tosses the ball from the aisle near section 210. It takes a bounce and then swishes through the net.
Longest shot ever in The Dean Smith Center??? Just another day with the boys lol! S/o @BRob_4 for catching this on camera!! #SCtop10 @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/gRRm1apo3p— Shea Rush (@SheaRush4) December 28, 2017
Never miss a local story.
Rush, a 6-5 forward who is averaging a paltry .3 points a game in nine appearances for the Tar Heels this season, has basketball bloodlines. His father JaRon played college ball and his uncle Kareem played seven seasons in the NBA.
UNC's next game is at home Saturday, Dec. 30 (noon, ESPN2) against Wake Forest as Tar Heels open ACC play.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments