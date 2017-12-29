North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4), Luke Maye (32), Kenny Williams (24) and Theo Pinson (1) on the bench, react as they watch reserve player Shea Rush’s (11) shot bounce off the rim during the closing minute of play against Tulane on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina rolled to a 97-73 victory over Tulane.
Orange County

You’ve gotta see Shea Rush’s trick shot in the Smith Center

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

December 29, 2017 12:52 PM

CHAPEL HILL

You now can add the Smith Center to the list of venues that have hosted memorable trick shots.

Youtube and Twitter are filled with videos from various trick-shot artists and now there is one from the home of the Tar Heels thanks to sophomore basketball player Shea Rush.

On Thursday Rush posted a video from the Smith Center of him making a shot from the upper deck of the Smith Center. He tosses the ball from the aisle near section 210. It takes a bounce and then swishes through the net.

Rush, a 6-5 forward who is averaging a paltry .3 points a game in nine appearances for the Tar Heels this season, has basketball bloodlines. His father JaRon played college ball and his uncle Kareem played seven seasons in the NBA.

UNC's next game is at home Saturday, Dec. 30 (noon, ESPN2) against Wake Forest as Tar Heels open ACC play.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

