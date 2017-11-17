Orange County Sheriff’s Office finds drugs, suspects in Chapel Hill, Mebane searches

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four people Wednesday after searching two homes for narcotics.
Joseph Lee Cotton, 35, of Old Sawmill Road in Chapel Hill was arrested after investigators found 119 dosages (17.74 grams) of morphine and 12 dosages (6.30 grams) of Oxycodone.
Cotton was charged with nine felony counts of trafficking in opiates and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Cotton was being held in the Orange County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
Three additional people were arrested after investigators searched a home in the 300 block of Lancaster Road in Mebane, sheriff’s officials said.
Robert Lee Purcell, 63, of Lancaster Road was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, they reported. He was being held in the Orange County Jail under a $5000 secured bond.
Also arrested were Ruby Jana Hitefield, 41, and Kelli Talbert Isley, 35.
Hitefield was charged with an order for arrest out of Alamance County for failure to appear in court on trespassing and misdemeanor larceny charges. Isley was charged with misdemeanor possession of schedule II controlled substances and an order for arrest out of Alamance County for failure to appear in court on driving while license revoked and no insurance charges, officials said.
Isley and Hitefield were taken to the Orange County Jail. Each was given a $350 secured bond and has since been released.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments