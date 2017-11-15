Roger Stancil is leaving Chapel Hill’s town manager office

Roger Stancil has guided the town through a lot of changes in the last 12 years.
The town manager told Mayor Pam Hemminger and the Town Council in an email Wednesday afternoon that he will retire next year. The council had planned to meet in a closed door session Nov. 20 for Stancil’s annual performance review.
Stancil said he only planned to stay five to seven years when he arrived in Chapel Hill in 2006. He recently received his 45-year service award from the International City Management Association and served as Fayetteville’s city manager from 1997 to 2006.
“In September of this year, I will have been here twelve years and I believe I have accomplished the goals I was asked to achieve,” he wrote to the council. “The Town is in good shape for the future and I am ready to begin another chapter in my life. There is never a good time for a manager to plan to retire but there seem to be some reasons why this would be a good time.”
Stancil noted among the accomplishments a strong, collaborative town staff, a closer relationship with the university, improved town services and clear priorities, emerging from a difficult recession in a strong financial situation, and work to address the town’s affordable housing challenges.
“I am grateful for all the support I have received over the years and I am confident Chapel Hill will continue to be a place where people thrive with connections, choices and community,” he said.
However, the road has not been smooth for Stancil, who increasingly has been accused by residents in recent years of mismanaging the town’s finances and using public money and advocating for growth that only benefits developers, particularly at Obey Creek, a future development near Southern Village, and the Blue Hill district’s first project: the Berkshire apartments.
Stancil’s loudest critics have been members of the Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town (CHALT), which formed in 2015 to challenge the direction of town growth and development.
The group helped to unseat Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt and former council members Lee Storrow and Jim Ward in the 2015 election and will watch as seven candidates that it endorsed in the last two elections – Hemminger and six council members – on the board next year.
This is a developing story, Please return here for updates.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Resignation letter
Dear Mayor Hemminger and Town Council,
In October, I received my 45 year service award from the International City Management Association. I came to Chapel Hill in 2006 and committed to 5 to 7 years as manager. In September of this year, I will have been here twelve years and I believe I have accomplished the goals I was asked to achieve. The Town is in good shape for the future and I am ready to begin another chapter in my life. There is never a good time for a manager to plan to retire but there seem to be some reasons why this would be a good time:
▪ When I was hired, a major goal of the Council was leadership development for the Town staff. I believe our staff leadership is strong, with a growing spirit of innovation and collaboration. It is likely time for me to get out of the way so they can fly even higher.
▪ Another major goal was reframing the Town’s relationship with the University from adversarial to collaborative. I believe today we have an excellent working relationship with the University.
▪ The Town’s core services are excellent and appreciated by our community as evidenced in our biennial community survey. We have an ongoing commitment to improve our administrative processes and our response to our community in providing services to all.
▪ I promised to create a Town organizational chart that reflected the Towns priorities. With the establishment of the executive directors for Housing and Community, Technology, Community Safety and Community Arts and Culture, along with our focus on team problem solving, I believe we have begun down that path. Together with the strategic framework we are building with the Mayor and Council, we will increasingly connect our strategic community interests with our resource allocation.
▪ We wrote and adopted our organizational values and use them for decision-making and feedback. We wrote a new personnel ordinance, created an ombuds office and changed the way we resolve workplace differences in our Values based organization.
▪ Through a difficult recession, we maintained our core services, remained committed to our employees and maintained our AAA bond rating and long record of annual audits with an unqualified opinion. The town is financially strong.
▪ We are actively addressing our affordable housing challenge with our community partners and an excellent Town staff to define the need, set targets, identify investments needed and measure our success.
I have enjoyed my time working with the Town of Chapel Hill. I want to give ample notice of my retirement to facilitate a smooth transition. I will be working with the Mayor and Town Council to accomplish that goal over the coming year.
I am grateful for all the support I have received over the years and I am confident Chapel Hill will continue to be a place where people thrive with connections, choices and community.
Roger
Comments