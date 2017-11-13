Pet owners can bring their animals to a rabies clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Orange County Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill. The rabies vaccination will cost $10.
Orange County

Orange County to hold last $10 rabies clinic of year

By From staff reports

November 13, 2017 2:20 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Orange County Animal Services will hold its next low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Animal Services Center at 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill.

This is the final low-cost rabies clinic for 2017. Next year’s clinic dates will be announced in early 2018.

The clinic, from 3 to 5 p.m., will offer 1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10. Pet owners will need to have a previous rabies certification in hand to receive the 3-year vaccine. A tag alone is not sufficient.

Microchips will also be offered at this clinic for $35 each, including registration fees. Owners can choose to have a pet receive only a microchip, only a rabies vaccine, or both. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

For more information about Orange County Animal Services, including additional clinic dates and rabies vaccination clinic requirements, go to http://www.orangecountync.gov /departments/animalservices or call 919-942-PETS (7387).

