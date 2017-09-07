Hurricane Irma foils Jordan’s return to UNC

Michael Jordan’s planned appearance as honorary captain on Saturday during UNC’s football game has been postponed because of the threat of Hurricane Irma, according to a university press release.
Jordan was set to be in Chapel Hill with other members of the 1982 national championship basketball team for a ring ceremony at halftime.
No date has been set for Jordan to complete his duties as honorary captain.
The Tar Heels will play Louisville Saturday (noon, ESPN) in Kenan Stadium.
Jordan’s last visit to campus was to introduce a partnership between the Jordan Brand and Tar Heel football on March 4 in the Dean E. Smith Center, about a month before the basketball team went on to win the 2017 NCAA Championship.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @HPreps
Comments