Noisy protest of Silent Sam statue targets chancellor

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam Students and activists gathered outside South Building on UNC’s Campus on Wednesday with drums, pots and pans, and noise makers to disrupt business as usual and demand that Chancellor Folt take down Silent Sam. Students and activists gathered outside South Building on UNC’s Campus on Wednesday with drums, pots and pans, and noise makers to disrupt business as usual and demand that Chancellor Folt take down Silent Sam. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

