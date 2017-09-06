Tar Heels fans to clear-bag it. What does it mean?

Citing securing concerns and hoping to improve entry time in to Kenan Stadium, UNC Chapel Hill is implementing a new clear bag policy for fans attending football games for the rest of the season.
“The safety of our fans is our top priority on game day,” UNC Police Chief Jeff McCracken said. “Implementing this policy will allow our security staff to screen bags more effectively and to ensure a safer game day experience for all visitors to Kenan Stadium.”
Duke and N.C. State have similar policies.
Fans can bring the following into the stadium:
▪ Any clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”, including gallon freezer bags.
▪ Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches.
▪ Necessary medical items following inspection at entry gates.
UNC prohibits purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, diaper bags, fanny packs, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags.
Fans still are allowed to carry items such as phones, binoculars, blankets and cameras into the stadium.
UNC’s next home game is Saturday (noon, ESPN) against Lousiville.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
