How a former Tar Heel is helping his hometown recover from Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey hit close to home for former UNC Chapel Hill basketball star Justin Jackson.
He’s responded by announcing a charity fund-raising basketball game along with teammate and fellow Texan De’Aaron Fox to help with the relief efforts in and around Houston. Both rookies play for the Sacramento Kings.
The game is scheduled for later this month. The rosters have not yet been finalized.
Proceeds from the game will be added to $100,000 the Kings already have donated.
Jackson and Fox held a press conference along with Kings president John Rinehart to talk about their efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
“To see all that devastation, we felt like there was something we needed to do,” Jackson said. “Thankfully, our families weren’t affected as much as some people are. With the support of the Kings, we’re taking steps to help people out back there.”
Jackson helped UNC to two Final Fours, including the 2017 national championship win in April. He entered the NBA draft with one year of eligibility left at UNC and was selected 15th by the Kings.
