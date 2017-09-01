Rain pending, Carolina football fans can kick up their heels tonight

You can shake off the rain and go downtown tonight for free music, fun and UNC mascot Ramses on Franklin Street.
The annual Tar Heel Downtown event brings the Chapel Hill community and campus together ahead of Saturday’s opening game against the Golden Bears of the University of California-Berkeley. Tar Heel Downtown runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 140 West Plaza, a block from campus.
A decision whether to let rain cancel the event will be made by mid-morning Friday, said Meg McGurk, executive director of event co-sponsor Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership.
Part-pep rally, part-street festival, the event will include live Southern music from Kasey Tyndall, games for kids and families, face painting, and the chance to interact with the UNC Marching Tar Heels and UNC cheerleaders. It’s also sponsored by UNC Athletics and the Town of Chapel Hill.
“Carolina Football game days are an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate all that makes this town and this university so special,” UNC Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said. “Tar Heel Downtown will offer our students, alumni and fans a wonderful game day experience stretching all the way from Franklin Street to Kenan Stadium.”
The Tar Heels’ first home game begins at 12:20 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Memorial Stadium. Special $20 all-day parking fees will be in place at the 104 W. Rosemary St. lot, the lot at the corner of Rosemary and Columbia streets, and the Wallace Parking Deck at 150 E. Rosemary St.
Limited hourly parking also will be available in the 140 West Parking Garage on West Rosemary Street.
More information about Tar Heel Downtown can be found online at tarheeldowntown.com. Parking information and a map are posted online at bit.ly/tochparking.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments