Chapel Hill police search for suspect in sexual assault

Police are seeking information about a reported sexual assault on Thursday evening in a wooded location behind the Eastowne Drive area.
Police responded to the call about a sexual assault around 7:32 p.m. near Drew Hill Lane. The victim described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 25, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1, and with medium build. He had a box or flattop haircut with a dot pattern cut into the sides and back, police reported, and was wearing a maroon colored T-shirt and gray jogging pants.
Anyone with information about incident can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments