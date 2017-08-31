Mebane man charged with attempted murder in Chapel Hill

A Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested a Mebane man Thursday morning in connection with a May shooting at the South Estes Drive public housing community.
Cordell Obryan Baldwin, 27, of 317 Boundbrook Drive in Mebane, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, Chapel Hill police reported.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force for the Middle District of North Carolina found Baldwin at a Mebane home at 9 a.m. Aug. 31. He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
He is accused of shooting the victim in both legs on May 23 at an apartment in the 300 block of South Estes Drive. The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 919-942- 7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
