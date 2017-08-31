The Women’s Birth and Wellness Center in Chapel Hill is trying to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding infants, especially among African-American mothers by hosting a photoshoot for moms on Thursday.
Orange County

African-American mothers encouraged to breastfeed infants. Here’s why

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 31, 2017 1:46 PM

CHAPEL HILL

The Women’s Birth and Wellness Center in Chapel Hill is trying to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding infants, especially among African-American mothers.

African-American infants have the highest mortality rates in our country, and yet many black women do not receive the support they need to breastfeed successfully. One of those challenges is visibility – most images of breastfeeding do not reflect a diverse population.

The center is holding a photoshoot from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 31 to promote breastfeeding and to increase the acceptance of breastfeeding by African-American moms.

Photos will be hung around the birth center to promote breastfeeding for all moms, and each mom will get a free digital print from her session. Moms interested in participating in the photoshoot can sign up by commenting on the event page of the center’s Facebook page.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

