Where’s the most fun to be had on a North Carolina campus? Here’s a look

As a college town, Chapel Hill is perfect, according to Rave Review and that helped UNC Chapel Hill land on its list of 50 Most Fun Colleges in America.
UNC, which came in at No. 28, scored 13.25 points on Rave Review’s 20-point scale. It got a perfect 5 on the town score. Of the 5,300 or so colleges and universities, Colorado got the overall top spot with a perfect 20 points, running the table in all four categories measured.
Rave Review’s assessment of Chapel Hill pointed to Franklin Street, which it said is often overwhelmed with fans.
“Chapel Hill is a lauded college town and embraces Tar Heel life wholeheartedly,” Rave Review said.
Colleges and universities of all sizes and atmospheres made Rave Review’s list. The one factor that mattered most was fun. They rated party atmosphere, outdoor adventure, recreational opportunities and the town using data from Niche, University Primetime, Lendedu, College Ranks and Best College Reviews.
Having good sports teams, especially football, seemed to help. The top 10 included a who’s-who of college football powers like Texas (No. 2), Wisconsin (No. 5), Florida State (No. 9) and Ohio State (No. 10).
Rave Review gave a nod to UNC’s basketball prowess, though.
“Tar Heels basketball is a major part of campus life,” they said.
The only other school from North Carolina that made the list was East Carolina, coming in at No. 44. ECU’s reputation as a party school was borne out with a 5 in that category, bringing in more than half of its 9.25 points.
