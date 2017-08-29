Former UNC K9 “Buddy” died on Tuesday. Buddy served at UNC’s Police Department from 2007-15 before retiring.
Orange County

UNC-Chapel Hill mourns beloved K9 Buddy who worked with FBI

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 29, 2017 4:05 PM

CHAPEL HILL

The UNC Police Department lost a beloved member of its team Tuesday.

The department announced on its Facebook page that longtime UNC police K9 “Buddy” has died. Buddy, who was 12, served in the department for eight years from 2007-15.

A full-blooded Labrador retriever, Buddy was certified through the International Police Work Dog Association. He conducted security searches at hundreds of athletic events and prior to campus visits by high-profile guest speakers. He also was trained in explosives detection.

Buddy provided sweeps for one sitting and one former U.S. president, the U.S. vice president, and he even served on a mission with the FBI.

When he was on duty, Buddy’s handler was K9 Officer Lt. Mosher. Buddy spent his last two years in retirement with Mosher, too.

UNC has two K9 search dogs – “Molly” and “Kash” – who have continued in Buddy’s paw steps.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

