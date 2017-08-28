Tiki torch evoking those carried in Charlottesville reported on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

A tiki torch evoking those carried by white supremacist marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, was reported on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus over the weekend.
Local activist Greg Williams posted a picture of the torch on his personal Facebook page Sunday afternoon.
The image shows the torch with cutout letters in Hollywood ransom-note style spelling out the words “SEe YOu SOon.”
The university’s Old Well, located on McCorkle Place near the university’s Silent Sam Confederate monument, can be seen in the background of the picture.
An entry in the UNC Police Daily Crime Log lists a “Suspicious Condition (Non-criminal)” incident being investigated Sunday at McCorkle Place.
Efforts to reach the UNC Police for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
Violence erupted at a “Unite the Right” rally intended to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.
Images of Americans clad in Nazi symbols and carrying Ku Klux Klan signs and combating counter-protesting groups in the streets of the University of Virginia’s hometown fueled debates and demonstrations nationwide in the weeks that followed.
On Saturday, a handful of people carring Confederate flags tried to interrupt an anti-Silent Sam vigil encamped at UNC-CH’s monument since last week. They left without much incident after about three hours.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
