Look who showed up for the first day of school in Orange County

Dozens of fathers – and some mothers, too – lined Orange County’s sidewalks Monday morning to cheer as they sent their students off for their first day of school.
The local event, organized by Sherita Cobb, the district’s director of student support, was part of the national Million Father March program that started in 2004. Million Father March co-founder Phillip Jackson recently noted about 500 communities signed up for this year’s event.
All seven of Orange County’s elementary schools participated this year, said Jeffrey Rachlin, A.L. Stanback Elementary School principal. Orange County also participated in last year’s march, along with schools in Durham and Wake counties.
Glad to join the #MillionFatherMarch to welcome kids back to schools A.L. Stanback Middle School. @OrangeCoSchools pic.twitter.com/nMBmLe8EHr— Rep. Graig Meyer (@GraigMeyer) August 28, 2017
Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina was one of the few that joined this year’s event.
Rep. Graig Meyer was among the fathers at A.L. Stanback who came out to cheer on the students, posting a video of fathers clapping, cheering and giving high-fives to students as they exited their school bus.
It was an excellent start to the school year, Stanback Principal Jeffrey Rachlin
“For the kids, they’re waking up after sleeping in all summer and seeing all these dads and folks cheering them on, and they’re lined up on either side welcoming them into the building,” he said. “It just starts them off on the right foot, and our hope is for them to know that they’re transitioning from one home to another.”
