‘As soon as the beer hit the table, she called the cop.’ Police crack down on Franklin Street underage alcohol sales.

Before the first fall semester weekend with students back in town, the Chapel Hill Police Department posted a warning note on its Facebook page.
On Friday afternoon, CHPD welcomed returning members of the Chapel Hill community back to town, with the proviso, “This weekend we'll be out performing underage compliance checks at places of business serving alcohol.”
Additionally, police said their Alcohol Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) would be conducting street level operations.
“We'd love to get through the weekend without having to write any citations,” the Facebook post read. “It's a common misconception that we enjoy charging people.”
In spite of the warnings, a server the Mint Indian Cuisine restaurant, located at 504 West Franklin St., was cited.
Prakasia Pawlo, 38, was charged with giving or selling a malt beverage to a minor at 9:39 p.m. Friday night. Police Officer J.J. Sauer wrote in his report, “I cited the above subject for giving a malt beverage to a person under 21 years old.”
Kadal Dill is a manager at the restaurant and Pawlo's boss.
According to Dill, a young woman — a minor working with police — entered the restaurant, sat down and ordered a beer and her server, Pawlo, forgot to check her ID.
“As soon as the beer hit the table, she called the cop who was waiting outside to tell him something not right was going on in here. She got up, the cop came inside and she walked out,” Dill said. “The cop was waiting outside. They were together.”
Pawlo has a court appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments