Murder charges pending against mom in 5-year-old’s death. Here’s what police found in their UNC apartment.

The mother of a 5-year-old stabbed to death last weekend will likely face murder and attempted murder charges before she is released from the hospital.
Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall said he expects UNC-Chapel Hill police to charge Ebony Oluwasegva with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Israel, and attempted first-degree murder relating to an assault on her husband, Victor Oluwasegva.
Victor Oluwasegva called 911 and reported his wife had stabbed him in the face while he was sleeping just before midnight Aug. 19.
“She stabbed me; she cut me,” he said.
“I can’t talk. Please get somebody here now,” he said.
When police arrived at the Baity Hill Graduate & Family Housing complex, they met Victor Oluwasegva, search warrants said. He said his wife had injured or killed their child.
“While inside the apartment officers learned the woman had gone into the bathroom ... and had injured herself,” the warrants state.
Police found a knife on the floor near the doorway and the body of a small child on living-room floor, warrants state. He had been stabbed in the upper left chest and appeared to be dead.
Victor Oluwasegva, 32, a UNC graduate student, told police his wife had some mental-health issues in the past.
Police found several pill bottles in the residence, the warrants state. Ebony Oluwasegva was identified on the medications, and a Google search by police indicate the medications were for seizures and depression.
Officers also found a notebook that appeared to have writings and drawing relating to depression and death in it, the warrants state.
Woodall said Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, could also be charged with felony child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
Victor Oluwasegva was released from the hospital a couple of days ago, Woodall said. His injuries “would have been potentially life threatening without prompt medical care,” Woodall said.
Ebony Oluwasegva, whose injuries were “very serious,” remains in the hospital, Woodall said.
“She will be charged before she leaves the hospital, Woodall said.
It’s not clear how Ebony Oluwasegva’s mental health could affect the case, Woodall said, saying investigators need to review her history.
Virginia Bridges
