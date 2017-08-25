Where to sample the best in local beers and farm produce Saturday

You’ll be able to quench your thirst with a local brew while shopping at the farmer’s market Saturday.
The Chapel Hill Farmer’s Market first-ever Brewfest will celebrate the partnership between local craft beer and farmers. It starts at 8 a.m. and runs through noon with local craft beer samples, brews for sale, live music, games and a special giveaway package.
The Chapel Hill Farmer’s Market is located in the parking lot of University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive in Chapel Hill.
Participating brewers will include Mystery Brewing, Dingo Dog Brewing, Haw River Farmhouse Ales, Starpoint Brewing, Fullsteam Brewery, Steel String Brewery, Lynnwood Brewing, Bull City Burger and Brewery, and Bull City Ciderworks.
Market-goers also will learn how to cook with beer during a demonstration featuring Claudia L. Sanders of Good Intentions Culinary Services. Sanders plans to demo beer-cooked sausages, beer-battered fish and Mississippi-style hush puppies.
The Brewfest events are free, but people are asked to register through the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/TheChapelHillFarmersMarket.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments