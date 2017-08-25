Chapel Hill councilwoman wants you to ‘sponsor a racist’

Jessica Anderson wants you to know there is something you can do to fight back against hate speech on social media.
“Sponsor a racist,” Anderson, a Chapel Hill Town Council member, posted this week on her official Facebook page.
The #donateagainsthate campaign asks people to make a donation to the Southern Poverty Law Center or their favorite organization in the name of someone who posts racist or hateful comments on Facebook or another social media site.
Anderson said she got the idea after getting “hate-filled comments” in response to her earlier Facebook post about Silent Sam, the Confederate monument on UNC’s campus in Chapel Hill. It’s inspired by a campaign that residents of Wunsidel, Germany, launched in 2014, she said.
Wunsiedel created an involuntary walkathon of the Neo-Nazis who showed up every November for a march. The town once was the burial site of Adolf Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess. The town’s residents and businesses donate 10 euros to a nongovernmental agency fighting extremism for every meter the neo-Nazis march.
She doesn’t expect her campaign to change anyone’s mind, Anderson said.
“I think it’s a great way of making it feel positive and a way of bringing people together who know that it’s not OK,” she said. “It’s a way of making light of a serious situation while still doing some good.”
Her Facebook post has raised at least $300 so far, but she doesn’t know how much others who shared her post may have raised, Anderson said. Donations can be for $1, $25 or more, she said, and she’s trying to find a way to make it easier for people to participate.
Someone did post a meme asking if taking down statues has made anyone’s life better and another person referred to her with a slur, she said. But the people who have had donations made in their name have been “totally silent,” she said.
“I think their hope is to not have more donations made in their name,” Anderson said.
