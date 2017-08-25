The water company canceled its meeting. The fluoride critics showed up anyway

Protesters Rachel Conerly, center, and Claire Viadro, at right, showed up with others from the Fluoride Free Chapel Hill/Carrboro group to air their concerns Thursday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Chapel Hill Town Hall on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They had planned to speak at the OWASA Board of Directors meeting, but it was canceled Aug. 10. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@heraldsun.com